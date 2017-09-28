FHS Homecoming set

Fairbanks High School will host West Jefferson on Friday for the Homecoming football game. The school’s Homecoming court is pictured from left, front row, freshman Lizzie Nicol; sophomore Kalor Greve; senior queen candidates Alexis Smith, Abbey Hubbs and Jordan Curry; and junior Ciera Madison; back row, freshman Wyatte Miller; sophomore Kyle Craig; senior king candidates Zach Stewart, Heath Percell and Trevor Chippas; and junior Isaac Hornsby. The Homecoming dance will be held from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday.

