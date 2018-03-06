Filling rows for the rummage sale

Volunteers are shown above setting up items for First United Methodist Church’s annual rummage sale this morning. The sale takes place Friday and Saturday. Lura Hayes, who said she’s in charge of advertising for the sale, said money raised by the weeklong event will go toward local and worldwide missions. Volunteers will come in Saturday and break down tables in time for Sunday morning service. Hayes said everything is affordably priced, from toys to clothes. “You could probably say we have something for everyone,” she said.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.