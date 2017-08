Marysville firefighters are shown as they battle a blaze at a home on Northcrest Drive and Northcrest Circle this morning at about 8 a.m. Fire trucks lined the streets, and the area was closed off to drivers. There did not appear to be anyone inside the building at the time. More information will be available in a future edition of the Journal-Tribune.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

