Fire damages Milford Center home

Members of the Union Township Fire Department, along with crews from Marysville, responded to a reported house fire at 64 Railroad Street in Milford Center Friday at 11:30 a.m. Scanner reports indicated that a mattress in the home was on fire and responding firefighters had the flames under control in about five minutes. Fire crews did open holes in the front of the home to allow smoke to ventilate. The occupants reportedly escaped the home without injury.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Georgia Davis)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments