FMS students give back to community

Seventh grade Fairbanks student Kristin Dellinger is pictured helping her father, middle school head custodian Bill Dellinger, sweep the floors at the school. Kristin chose to help her father as part of her participation in the school’s community service program, which challenges students to help others in the community and learn valuable lessons about character from their work.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

––––

Fairbanks Middle School (FMS) has a new program that gets students to volunteer in the community.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.