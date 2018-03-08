Four injured in crash

Deputies investigated an injury crash that occurred on Route 4 Wednesday that sent four people to the hospital. At 3:06 p.m. a southbound 2000 Honda Odyssey, driven by Rebecca Love, 24, of West Mansfield, was about to turn into a driveway when it was struck by a passing 2001 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Charmin J. Dyer, 47, of Delaware. Both drivers and two children in Love’s vehicle were transported to Memorial Hospital after the crash. Dyer was charged with driving under suspension and improper passing.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

