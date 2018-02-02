Friends of the Library kick off Author Series

Earlier this week the Friends of the Marysville Public Library welcomed writer Kristen Lepionka, pictured above, to Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium as part of its 13th-annual Author Series. Lepionka, a Columbus based writer, is the author of The Last Place You Look, a mystery set in Columbus which earned starred reviews from Library Journal and Booklist. Her upcoming novel What You Want to See, will be released this spring. During her presentation, Lepionka shared insights on her journey to become a published writer, answered audience questions, and held a meet and greet for attendees, where she signed copies of her novel. The Friends of the Library Author Series continues on Tuesday, Feb. 20, with youth adult suspense writer Jody Casella. For more information on the series, those interested may visit marysvillefriends.com.

(Photo submitted)

