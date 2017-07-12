Full steam ahead

Tractors, trucks, engines, farm implements of all sorts, along with a variety of steam powered and old-fashioned gadgets are filling Plain City’s Pastime Park this week, part of the annual Miami Valley Steam Threshers Association show. This year’s show, which features John Deere tractors, will open Thursday and run through Sunday. Above, Eric Gordon of Logan County works this morning to unload several tractors and wagons he brought to display at the show.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

