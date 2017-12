Santa Claus hands out treats to members of the Union County YMCA Thursday night. Santa was on hand as part of the YMCA’s “Rocking Around the Y” event, with a variety of holiday-themed events including Christmas story time, the chance to take pictures with Santa and arts and crafts. Those interested in future events can go to the YMCA website.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Chad Williamson)

