Grand champion steer sold for $14,000

The 2017 Union County Fair’s Grand Champion market steer, owned by Brice Phelps, right, sold for $14,000 at Saturday’s Junior Fair Livestock sale. Buyers included Sam Jackson Auto Body Repairs, JD Equipment, Novus Ag, Rickett Law LLP, HHH CPA Group, Cap City Trailers, Richwood Marketing, Johnston IT, Hogan Tire, Dave Campbell Crop Insurance, Slemmons Excavating, FUAB LLC, RCF Trucking, Honda Marysville and Fargoe Companies. Pictured are, front row, from left to right, Reid and Cooper Phelps; middle row, Jenna Phelps, David Boerger of Richwood Bank and 2017 Union County fair queen Madeleine Diley; back row, Jeff Pister of Honda Marysville, Mark Wolfe and Ben Butcher of JD Equipment, Cody Johnston of Richwood Marketing, Justin Rivers of Novus Ag, Kyle Feucht of Richwood Bank and 2017 Union County fair king Caden Cordrey. For complete results, see the Journal-Tribune’s upcoming fair results guide.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Chad Williamson)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments