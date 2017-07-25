Ground broken for access road

County and city officials held the groundbreaking for the interior road of the future Marysville Innovation Park on Industrial Parkway Monday afternoon. Pictured above, from left to right, are Marysville City Engineer Jeremy Hoyt, City Manager Terry Emery, Mike Spencer and Tim Kelton of real estate brokerage firm Lee & Associates, Mayor J.R. Rausch, City Council members Tracy Richardson and Henk Berbee, Union County Administrator Eric Richter, County Commissioner Steve Stolte and Economic Development Director Eric Phillips. Officials hope once the road is in place, businesses will come to develop the land.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

