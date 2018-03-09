Group to perform ‘Once Upon a Mattress’

Pictured above, from left, Nebbie Brown as Prince Dauntless, Lindsey Capritta as Princess Winnifred and Laural Olson as Queen Aggravain will star in Silver Scene Players upcoming production of “Once Upon a Mattress” to be performed in April at the Union County Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The story is an unconventional version of the tale of The Princess and the Pea. Once Upon a Mattress features a gawky princess who competes for the hand of a prince. Unfortunately, the prince’s mother is a domineering queen who has declared that her son marry a “true” princess. This farcical fairy tale will carry its audience on a wave of wonderful songs. Performance will be held at 7 p.m. on April 6-7 and at 2 p.m. on April 8. Tickets can be purchased at www.silversceneplayers.com on the “tickets” page or at the Union County Veterans Memorial Auditorium box office the days of the shows. The performances will benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the Youth Education Arts and Recreation Grant fund for Union County families in need. The theater company contributes all proceeds generated from its productions to local non-profits. The musical comedy marks the community theater’s ninth production and second musical.

(Photo submitted)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.