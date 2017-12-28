Growth a theme in 2017’s top local stories

Pictured above is an artist’s rendering of the proposed new Memorial Hospital inpatient pavilion which will be part of the hospital’s expansion project slated to begin in 2018. News of Memorial’s expansion plans were voted among the top 10 local stories of 2017.

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series detailing the top 10 local stories of 2017 as voted by the J-T newsroom staff. Today’s article looks at stories falling in the 6 through 10 positions on the list.

Stories about area development dominated a portion of the top 10 stories of 2017. Four of the bottom five positions were occupied with reporting about housing developments, tax base increases, hospital expansion and utility agreements. Only one breaking news development made its way onto this half of the list, though crime related news stories are featured more prominently in the top five stories which will be detailed in Friday’s newspaper.

