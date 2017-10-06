Homecoming parade held

Marysville Homecoming candidates, from left, Samuel Essig, Sara Berkland and Thomas Rush of Marysville High School throw candy during Thursday evening’s Marysville Homecoming Parade. There are homecoming courts for both the MHS main campus and the Marysville Early College High School. The kings and queens for both buildings will be crowned at tonight’s Homecoming game at 7 p.m. at the high school’s stadium. For more photos from the parade, check out marysvillejt.com.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

