Every Sunday morning at Raymond United Methodist Church, Homer Caldwell, left, takes up the duty to ring the bell. Though he likes doing it on his own, it is hard work, so he sometimes gets help from people like his stepfather, Dick Sparks, right. He feels a sense of duty with ringing the church bell and he said it makes him feel happy.

(Photo submitted)

––––

Do you know who rings the bells at Raymond United Methodist Church each Sunday?

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.