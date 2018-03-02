Honda celebrates 25 millionth car

Honda of America associates cheered plant manager Rob May as he delivered a presentation praising them for building the 25 millionth Honda vehicle, the 2018 Honda Accord. May said 18 million out of the 25 million Honda vehicles made in America were made in Ohio, and made sure to give his thanks to the associates.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

––––

Honda of America celebrated the production of its 25 millionth vehicle, a 2018 Honda Accord, at the Marysville Auto Plant Wednesday afternoon.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.