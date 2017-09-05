Honda R&D honored for environmentally friendly approach

Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler was at Honda R&D Americas, Inc., recently to honor associates and leadership with the Ohio EPA Encouraging Environmental Excellence (E3) Gold Award. Above, Butler, left, and Honda R&D Americas, Inc. Vice President Jim Fusco, right, listen as President Frank Paluch, center, addresses associates at the facility.

Honda Research and Development Americas, Inc. facility has been honored for reaching the gold standard of environmental excellence and stewardship through the Ohio EPA’s Encouraging Environmental Excellence (E3) program.

