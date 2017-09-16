Honoring Pease

Pictured above, Fairbanks band members, as well as fans and athletes not shown, took part in a moment of silence before Friday’s varsity football game to honor longtime district teacher and coach Patty Pease who died Monday. A tribute to Pease was read, after which it was announced that she was the last person who would have wanted a moment of silence. The crowd was urged to cheer enthusiastically for the Panther’s in Pease’s honor. Stories from all of the area high school football games can be found on pages 1B and 2B and additional photos can be found on page 6B)

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments