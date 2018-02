Construction crews began demolition of the northeast portion of Memorial Hospital on Friday in preparation for the facility’s planned expansion in the coming months. The $50 million expansion will involve the construction of a new inpatient pavilion and an outpatient pavilion at the main campus on London Avenue. An official groundbreaking ceremony for the project is slated for Tuesday, March 13, at noon.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.