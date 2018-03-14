Hospital holds groundbreaking

The groundbreaking ceremony for Memorial Health’s $50-million hospital expansion project brought dignitaries, donors and employees to a large tent on the northeast portion of the campus Tuesday. The expansion includes a 36-room inpatient tower and a new outpatient pavilion, both at the 500 London Ave. location. The new facilities are expected to open in late 2019. Speakers at the event included Memorial CEO Chip Hubbs, shown at right, Memorial Health Board of Trustees member Chad Hoffman, Union County Commissioner Steve Stolte, medical staff president Charlie Muncrief and Memorial Health Board Chair Nikki Conklin. Pictured above during a moment of levity just ahead of the groundbreaking are, from left to right: Tabbi Thompson, Memorial employee representative; Marysville Mayor J.R. Rausch; Bobbie Trittschuh, Executive Director, Honda of America Foundation; Muncrief; Hubbs; Nikki Conklin; Hoffman; Stolte; Henk Berbee, Vice-Chair of the Memorial Health Foundation and Marysville City Council member; and Samantha Rhodeback, Memorial employee representative.

(Journal-Tribune photos by Chad Williamson)

