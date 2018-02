Pictured above, Riley Borgerding, 13, of Marysville, receives the Ohio News Media Association-Youth Carrier of the year award from Rob Jenney, Circulation Director of the Findlay Courier, during the ONMA convention Thursday in Columbus. Riley has been a carrier in the Greenwood Colony area for one year and is the first carrier to win the award in the 169-year history Marysville Journal-Tribune.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

