J-T honors best carriers

The Marysville Journal-Tribune recently honored several of its best carriers for National Newspaper Carrier Week. Those honored must have delivered the paper for longer than two years and have had less than two complaints. Pictured above being honored are, from left to right, Hayden Cantrell, Ian Mitchell, Ethan Shaw and Barrett Hatch along with Journal-Tribune Publisher Kevin Behrens. Not present for the photo were Ian Dye, Brady Dawson, Kirsten Lilley, Cecillia Archer and Kage Moss.

(Photo submitted)

