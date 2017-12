Readers are reminded that the Journal-Tribune would like to feature examples of the best Christmas decorations around Union County for possible publication. Just snap a photo of the holiday display and visit www.marysvillejt.com. Residents can click the “submit a photo” button on the right side of the page and attach the photo, along with any relevant information, such as the location. The newspaper will publish the photos as space allows.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.