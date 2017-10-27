J-T to publish photos of little ghouls and goblins

The Journal-Tribune would like to feature examples of local children in their Halloween costumes for possible publication. Just snap a photo of the child taking part in an area Trick-or-Treat night or this weekend’s Scarysville event uptown and visit www.marysvillejt.com. Residents can click the “submit a photo” button on the right side of the page and attach the photo, along with any relevant information, such as the child’s name and age, parents’ names and location where the photo was shot. The newspaper will publish the photos as space allows.

