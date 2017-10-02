Jousting at the faire

Jim Reighard, with his daughter Hannah on his shoulders, jousts against his son Caleb at the Reformation Renaissance Faire at Pastime Park in Plain City this past weekend. The event celebrates the 500th anniversary of the protestant reformation. Attendees are able to watch activities like jousting and hear stories based on the time period. Various vendors are providing food and drink. Saturday and Sunday will be the final two days of this year’s faire.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

