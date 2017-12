Pictured above, the square in Unionville Center is alive with lights and decorations celebrating the Christmas season. The display features a nativity, candy canes, Santa, lighted trees, toys, presents and several figurines, many of which move. The entire light display is synchronized to holiday music. The festive offering is reportedly the work of residents Rob and Angela Schaner.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

