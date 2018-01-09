M.C. taking steps to replace water meters

Pictured is Derek Wilson being sworn in by solicitor Alison Boggs as a councilmember of the Milford Center Village Council at Monday night’s meeting. He will also serve as the chairperson of the parks, events, recreation and community committee. Wilson joins Ron Payne as one of the new members of the council after November’s election. Incumbent councilperson Don Jones was also sworn in at the meeting.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

The Village of Milford Center is looking to replace its water meters in the future.

