Making room

Crews demolish a garage structure behind the former location of Fiesta Grande earlier this week. The current owner of the Mexican restaurant owns the land. According to City Planner Chad Flowers, the owner received a certificate of appropriation years ago to demolish the structure. At the time the intention was to perform renovations on the adjacent office building on Court Street. According to an employee at Fiesta Grande, plans to rebuild the restaurant at the old site are “up in the air.”

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

