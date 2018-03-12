Marijuana operation busted Friday

According to a press release, on Friday at 10:05 a.m. detectives from the Multi-Agency Drug Enforcement (M.A.D.E.) Task Force, deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Marysville Police Department Special Response Team (SRT) served a search warrant at a residence in the 10000 block of Industrial Parkway. An indoor marijuana grow operation was reportedly found. Charges for illegal manufacturing of drugs/illegal cultivation of marijuana, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs are pending against a 34-year-old male resident. Once laboratory results are received, the case will be presented to a Union County Grand Jury, according to the release. Additional information was not available at press time.

(Photos submitted)

