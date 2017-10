The Marysville​ ​Early​ ​College​ ​High School​ ​has ​landed​ ​at​ ​number​ ​50 on the​ ​Ohio​ ​Department​ ​of​ ​Education’s​ performance​ ​index ranking among all the state’s schools.

