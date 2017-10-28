Marysville to be leader in car connectivity

Each of the 27 intersections in Marysville with streetlights will soon be equipped with Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) towers. The small white boxes, will allow the city infrastructure to communicate with vehicles equipped with similar, on-board units. While some communities have isolated sections of connected infrastructure, Marysville will be the first, fully-connected city in the world.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

