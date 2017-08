Jennifer Williamson, 32, of 590 Meadows Drive, Marysville, was cited for failure to control, driving without paying reinstatement fees and failure to stop after an accident, following this crash at about 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, at 580 Meadows Drive. Deputy Police Chief Tony Brooks said the vehicle and driver were also involved in a hit-skip crash prior to the one pictured above. No additional information was available at press time.

(Photo submitted)

