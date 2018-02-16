In memory of fallen officers

The flags fly at half-mast and blue lights shine in front of Marysville City Hall this morning in memory of the two Westerville Police officers killed in the line of duty last weekend. According to the Associated Press, officers Eric Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, were fatally shot after responding to a hang-up 911 call Saturday. A moment of silence was observed both at this week’s Marysville City Council meeting and Thursday’s State of the City event.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

