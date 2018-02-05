MHS grad working on anti-concussion device

Jamison Float is pictured demonstrating the Q Collar, a device that will help mitigate impacts to the brain during high-impact sports. Float, a Marysville High School graduate, said this is the most important inventions he’s ever worked on.

(Photo submitted)

––––

Jamison Float engineering a collar that helps reduce brain impact

The newest addition to safety for high-impact sports, like football, is being developed by former Marysville High School graduate.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.