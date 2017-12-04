Mild weather leads thousands to view Marysville Christmas Parade

With temperatures in the 50s, thousands of local residents turned out for Sunday afternoon’s Marysville Christmas Parade. The parade, which according to organizer Dean Cook had more than 125 entries, began at the Marysville High School, traveled down Elwood Avenue and then proceeded up Main Street to the downtown area. Pictured, members of a local dance group performed a routine as they moved along North Main Street.

(Journal-Tribune photos by Chad Williamson)

