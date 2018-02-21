Multi-vehicle crash reported

Traffic on U.S. 36 near New Dover was stopped shortly after 8 a.m., today, following a multi-vehicle crash near Myers Road. First responders from Allen Township, Marysville, Jerome Township, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Several people were transported for medical attention after the accident. The crash involved a semi-truck that apparently struck the rear of another vehicle. Look for more details in an upcoming edition of the Journal –Tribune.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.