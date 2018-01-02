New Year Baby born at Memorial

Micah Jonathan Auchmuty was the first baby born in the obstetrics unit at Memorial Hospital in 2018. Micah made his appearance on New Year’s Day at 4:19 p.m., weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces and measuring 20-and-a-half inches in length. He is the first child of parents Mollie and Mitchell Auchmuty of Marysville. Mollie, who is a first grade teacher at Fairbanks Elementary and the cheerleading coach at Fairbanks High, said one of her favorite moments was being encouraged by the Memorial OB nurses with her very own labor and delivery cheer.

(Photo submitted)

