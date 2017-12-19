NU agronomy team receives more accolades at school board meeting

The North Union FFA National winning Agronomy team was honored at the North Union Board of Education meeting Monday evening. Pictured on far right, is Tess Elshoff, the president of the Ohio Board of Education, who remarked about their dedication, hard work ethic and congratulated them on their accomplishments. From the left to right, are FFA members Grayson Plotner, Abby Chadwick, Sarah Chadwick and Carter Wedding.

(Photo submitted)

––––

The national championship winning North Union Agronomy team received more honors during the North Union School Board meeting Monday evening.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.