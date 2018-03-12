Off for inspection

Pictured is Jim Barnette, an aquatic consultant with Spear Corporation, hauling off the Marysville Municipal Pool’s Wave 300 vacuum cleaner robot Friday afternoon. The vacuum gets sent in to Spear Corporation in Indiana every year for a routine check-up and will be back in town in two weeks. The $12,000 vacuum was purchased by the City of Marysville two years ago, half a year after it hit the market. It can be programmed to clean the pool on its own.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

