One injured in crash

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:18 p.m. Thursday, there was a three-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Route 739 and Johnson Road in Raymond. The crash involved a blue 2007 Ford Ranger, driven by Robert D. Walters, 47, of Marion, a dark gray 2013 Honda CR-V, driven by Eric S. Schreiber, 21, of Urbana and a 2010 GMC Terrain, driven by Andrew R. Neumeier, 24, of Delphos. Walters was transported to Memorial Hospital for injuries. The roadway was closed for more than an hour that day. The Honda CR-V is a security personnel vehicle from the Honda of America plant in Marysville.

(Journal-Tribune photos by Jacob Runnells)

