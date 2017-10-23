One injured in crash

According to the Marysville Police Department, two vehicles struck each other at the intersection of 6th and Chestnut Streets around 3:39 p.m. Friday. A 2004 Saturn Ion, driven by Joanne Grubbs, 84, of Marysville, and a 2006 Honda Accord, driven by Cassie Oiler, 17, of Marysville, stopped at the intersection’s stop signs and drove into the intersection at the same time. Grubbs was transported by emergency medical services. Units from the Marysville Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

