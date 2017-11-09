One killed in U.S. 42 crash

Authorities responded to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 42 near Bell Road Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Toyota Corolla hit a semi head-on. The driver of the Corolla, Jose Sabillon-Lopez, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

(Photos submitted)

––––

Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Multi-County Crash Investigation Team are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 42 Wednesday evening.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.