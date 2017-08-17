P.C. mayor wants to carry gun at city hall

Plain City Mayor Darrin Lane is asking village council to allow him and possibly citizens, to carry a concealed weapon inside city hall. Currently, even permit holders are not allowed to carry weapons into village buildings. Council currently holds its public meeting in the Pleasant Valley Fire District station house. Weapons are prohibited in the building with a second sign specifically prohibiting guns.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

––––

Plain City Mayor Darrin Lane has asked village council for permission to carry a gun in city hall.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments