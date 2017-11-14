Plain City PD to reinstate K-9 program

Boy Scouts Nate Eudaily, right, and Jacob Lee, left, led the Pledge of Allegiance at Monday’s meeting of the Plain City Village Council. The Scouts observed the meeting to fulfill a troop requirement. When Mayor Darrin Lane saw the Scouts, he asked if they would help open the meeting. Also pictured are, from left, council member Jim Moore, Village Administrator Kevin Vaughn and Police Chief Dale McKee.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

––––

At Monday night’s meeting of the Plain City Village Council, Police Chief Dale McKee announced he will be reinstating the department’s K-9 program. He said he has been working on the project since June. The chief said the program will cost about $70,000.

