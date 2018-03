Pictured is a preliminary rendering of a new United Dairy Farmers building to be shown at the March 19 Marysville Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at city hall. The building is planned to replace the current UDF at Cherry and East Fifth Street.

(Image submitted)

––––

The United Dairy Farmers company is looking to expand its location at the corner of Cherry and East Fifth streets.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.