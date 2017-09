Ben Temple, left, and Jimmie Inskeep, right, work to wiggle loose a post Tuesday afternoon, in front of the County Office building, 233 W. Sixth St. Kyle Wiley, in the Bobcat, had already used the tractor to push and pull the post. Officials from the Union County Facilities department said the building will get new signage.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments