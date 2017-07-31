Police looking for suspect who broke into Dave’s Pharmacy

Police are looking for a white male wearing a plaid shirt and dark shorts, pictured above in a surveillance camera image, who they believe broke into Dave’s Pharmacy early Monday morning. Officials don’t yet know if anything was taken, but noticed ceiling tiles they were disturbed and a hole in a gable on the north side of the building.

(Photo submitted)

The Marysville Division of Police is looking for a man who broke into Dave’s Pharmacy on West Fifth Street early this morning.

