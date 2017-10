U.S. Senator Rob Portman, wearing jeans, wrapped up his Ohio Auto Manufacturing Jobs Tour in Marysville on Friday. Portman was in town to tour Honda’s Marysville Auto Plant. Above, Portman speaks with MAP Plant Manager Rob May.

(Photo submitted)

U.S. Senator Rob Portman was in Marysville on Friday, extolling the virtues of the 2018 Honda Accord, as well as manufacturing in the area.

