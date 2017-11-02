Pumpkin drop held

On Tuesday afternoon, students at Navin Elementary watched Marysville’s Firefighters hold a Pumpkin Drop in the school’s parking lot. The classes created designs for the pumpkins which were then dropped from the department’s ladder truck in an effort to hit a barrel filled with water, shown at right. Above, firefighters are shown cleaning up some of the missed drops. The event raised more than $500 for charity. The fire department will have another pumpkin drop Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Oscar Decker Fire Station.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

