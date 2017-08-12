Rainbow brings color to Balloon Fest

A rainbow filled the sky Friday evening at the All Ohio Balloon Fest. A hard rain fell late Friday afternoon before the sun began to shine during the early evening. The inclement weather, however, prevented any balloons from launching at the Union County Airport. Union County Sheriff’s deputies reported the National Weather Service predicted a hail storm with 30-40 mile-per-hour winds was going to hit Marysville at 9:45 p.m. The storm never materialized.

(Photo by Paul Vernon)

